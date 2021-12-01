On top of erroneous forecasting, Lysyk also took issue with how little clarity the corporation has given licensed pot producers about how it selects products for sale and sets prices.

The corporation placed a February call-out for new products and received 966 submissions from 100 producers, but only listed 209 products from 59 producers for sale, the auditor's report found.

Lysyk's office reviewed the submissions and found the corporation's category managers only documented their final decisions and not how they reached their conclusions.

There was no scorecard used for assessments until April, when one was implemented, but Lysyk said "it is not clear if the scorecard is being effectively used."

She also found there is no appeals process for products that are rejected and only two of the six category managers making decisions on what gets listed have cannabis experience. The rest have a background in drink, home decor and apparel.

Once products are selected for listing, Lysyk found licensed producers often aren't given ample time to prepare.

New products can take up to 16 weeks to produce, but eight per cent of purchase orders made in February for new products were issued less than three weeks before the required delivery date.

Just shy of 90 per cent of purchase orders were issued between three and four weeks ahead of delivery, and only four per cent were made with more than four week's notice.

"Many licensed producers we interviewed expressed concerns about the difficulty in meeting OCRC’s purchase requests within the short turnaround time," Lysyk's report said.

Licensed producers said they have to prioritize the Ontario market over other provinces in order to meet OCRC’s timelines and quantities.

Roderick says the OCS launched a new product listing process in October and internal process and transparency improvements meant to help licensed producers are "already well underway."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2021.

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press