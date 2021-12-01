TORONTO — Ontario’s auditor general says some cannabis products are often out of stock because the province’s pot retailer is inaccurately forecasting inventory levels.
In her annual report released today, Bonnie Lysyk says her office compared six months of the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation’s inventory forecasts against actual demand and found the corporation’s predictions were off by wide margins.
In some instances where the forecast fell short of orders this year, there was a 145 per cent difference.
In instances where the forecast was higher than orders, the difference was about 40 per cent.
The corporation blamed the inaccurate forecasting on restrictions the province placed on in-store shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Lysyk found the corporation never completed a formal analysis to confirm this claim or quantify the difference between forecasts and orders.
She also found the corporation has not provided clarity to pot producers around how products in the Ontario Cannabis Store are chosen for sale or how their prices are set.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2021.
OCS spokesman Daffyd Roderick said many of Lysyk's findings align with areas it is already prioritizing.
For example, he said work is underway to use point-of-sale technology to automate more of the sales reporting, which would improve inventory management and forecasting.
On top of erroneous forecasting, Lysyk also took issue with how little clarity the corporation has given licensed pot producers about how it selects products for sale and sets prices.
The corporation placed a February call-out for new products and received 966 submissions from 100 producers, but only listed 209 products from 59 producers for sale, the auditor's report found.
Lysyk's office reviewed the submissions and found the corporation's category managers only documented their final decisions and not how they reached their conclusions.
There was no scorecard used for assessments until April, when one was implemented, but Lysyk said "it is not clear if the scorecard is being effectively used."
She also found there is no appeals process for products that are rejected and only two of the six category managers making decisions on what gets listed have cannabis experience. The rest have a background in drink, home decor and apparel.
Once products are selected for listing, Lysyk found licensed producers often aren't given ample time to prepare.
New products can take up to 16 weeks to produce, but eight per cent of purchase orders made in February for new products were issued less than three weeks before the required delivery date.
Just shy of 90 per cent of purchase orders were issued between three and four weeks ahead of delivery, and only four per cent were made with more than four week's notice.
"Many licensed producers we interviewed expressed concerns about the difficulty in meeting OCRC’s purchase requests within the short turnaround time," Lysyk's report said.
Licensed producers said they have to prioritize the Ontario market over other provinces in order to meet OCRC’s timelines and quantities.
Roderick says the OCS launched a new product listing process in October and internal process and transparency improvements meant to help licensed producers are "already well underway."
