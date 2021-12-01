There are now 763 Ontario schools with reported COVID cases

Ontario is reporting another 780 COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, according to its latest report released Wednesday morning.

The province has not updated the number of vaccine doses administered and the number of vaccines given in total at the time of publishing. Vaccine data from Nov. 30 is the most recent information from the province at this time.

The province now includes data that reflects hospitalizations and cases by vaccination status. Ontario warns that the new process may cause discrepancies between other hospitalization numbers being collected using a different process, and that the data may not match daily COVID-19 case counts.

The province reports 369 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in unvaccinated people, 24 were partially vaccinated, and 336 cases in fully vaccinated people. Again, the province warns the data may not match daily COVID case counts because records with a missing or invalid health card number can't be linked.