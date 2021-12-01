Ford government sent almost $1B to businesses not eligible for COVID-19 aid or which lost less money than they were given, auditor general finds

“Given the amount of money, the absence of better controls or assessment processes is troubling,” Lysyk said, adding the government has written off the grants as not recoverable.

“The province initially relied on applicant-reported information without verifying whether the information was true, asking for supporting documentation, or at a minimum, assessing the reasonableness of the information being provided.”

It took until seven weeks after the launch of the program to set up a system to “flag” applications from businesses with addresses outside Ontario, she noted.

The money was written off in August and the government “did not make any attempts to recover funds paid to ineligible recipients.”

Another $6 million paid to “suspicious recipients” remains under investigation following tips from the public, financial institutions and internal reviews by the ministries of finance, economic development and government services.

Because the small business grants started at $10,000, businesses that lost less than that got a bonus — including some that lost as little as two cents or had no revenue change at all, resulting in overpayments of $714 million.

“Over 51,000 recipients received more than $939 million in grants in comparison to their total reported losses of $225 million,” Lysyk wrote, noting that the lucky businesses comprised 46 per cent of the total who applied.

“Eligibility controls were either missing entirely, poorly designed or not applied.”

The Ontario Together Fund that helped companies with up to $2.5 million each to create products such as ventilators, masks and sanitizing equipment for the pandemic emergency response resulted in its share of disappointments.

One company that it gave $1.8 million went bankrupt, and 15 of 54 projects aided with the grants have been delayed, meaning their products are not yet ready for the market.

Another $16 million was given in property tax and energy cost rebates to firms that were not eligible, although $850,000 has since been recovered from 229 businesses.

Lysyk’s audit makes no mention of the alleged theft of $11 million in pandemic relief aid that has led to criminal charges against two Ontario bureaucrats fired in the wake of the scandal.

While delays in providing personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, gowns and gloves were well documented early in the pandemic because stockpiles amassed in the wake of the 2003 SARS crisis had expired by 2017, Lysyk chronicled more than 1,600 emergency requests from health-care facilities such as nursing homes in February and March of 2020.

“That was far more than could be filled ... the Ministry of Health had begun destroying the PPE without replacing it,” her report said.

“An inadequate supply of PPE contributed to higher risk of COVID-19 exposure for many health-care workers.”

The province has established a new organization called Supply Ontario to centralize and manage PPE procurement and distribution but it is not expected to be “fully functional” for two more years.

“It is important the province be prepared for unexpected events where PPE may be needed,” Lysyk said.

Rob Ferguson is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @robferguson1

Kristin Rushowy is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @krushowy

Robert Benzie is the Star’s Queen’s Park bureau chief and a reporter covering Ontario politics. Follow him on Twitter: @robertbenzie