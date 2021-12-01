New hospital in Mississauga, expansion in Toronto

Ontario says it's spending billions of dollars to build a new hospital in Mississauga, Ont., and expand another in Toronto.

Premier Doug Ford says together, the projects will add more than 500 hospital beds to the province.

He's billing it as part of a pre-pandemic pledge to end "hallway medicine" that has gained new urgency due to COVID-19.

Both hospitals - the Mississauga Hospital and the Queensway Health Centre - are part of Trillium Health Partners, which the province says is receiving more than $27 million in extra operational funding this fiscal year.