Young Canadians file suit over voting age

The young people are joined in the suit by Justice for Children and Youth, a non-profit legal aid clinic dedicated to advancing the rights and interests of young people in Canada.

Tharan D’Silva, 12, is among those taking the federal government to court and "believes that youth have intelligent, developed political views that the government must acknowledge," the claim said.

"He is passionate about health care, climate change, and education, and participates in a social club for kids with autism," it said.

Katie Yu, 15, from Iqaluit, Nunavut, is also part of the claim.

She is "committed to raising awareness on climate change, mental health, suicide prevention and racial justice, and how these issues impact the North," the claim said.

"Minimum voting ages present an unjustifiable restriction on the right of citizens to vote in Canada," the claim argues.

The youth say being denied the right to vote "perpetuates stereotypical and prejudicial attitudes that young people are less capable and less deserving of participating in Canadian democracy through the voting process," according to the document.

Those qualifications aren't imposed on those older than 18, they claim.

"Vague and unsubstantiated assertions about maturity are not enough to justify depriving a large portion of Canadian society their core political right," the claim said.

The federal government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2021.

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press