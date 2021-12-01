‘Like a sucker punch’: Canadian travellers rethink holiday plans as Omicron variant spreads

“This variant feels like a sucker punch for our little tiny sector, that keeps getting battered, and if people cancel I don’t know how much longer we would be able to survive.”

Canada’s travel industry was resurging following months of restricted border mobility when news of the Omicron variant surfaced. Early in November, Air Canada reported that domestic leisure bookings were recovering and travellers were once again heading to sun destinations.

The National Airlines Council of Canada said the sector has implemented the federal government’s mandatory vaccination policy for aviation employees and passengers over the past several weeks.

While the council said the impact of the variant will be “manageable,” it cautioned that “the economic uncertainty facing aviation cannot be overstated.”

Karlee Marshall, a travel consultant with Toronto-based Glenny Travel, said many of her clients are “very nervous” about travelling, though she is encouraging them to wait for more information to emerge about the variant.

“People don’t like unknowns. But we’re telling them to wait and see — we need to know more about the variant first,” Marshall said.

As of Tuesday, Canada had identified seven cases of Omicron — four in Ottawa, one in Quebec and two in Hamilton.

Very little is known about the new variant first discovered in South Africa in November. Omicron has a large number of mutations and the World Health Organization believes it is more transmissible and has already spread widely.

The variant’s discovery sparked global travel bans, with several countries moving to bar travel to and from countries in South Africa. But Omicron has already been discovered in places like Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Hong Kong, Israel, Portugal and the United Kingdom.

In some cases, travellers who tested positive for Omicron reported no connection to South Africa at all.

Still, travel agents say they anticipate a continued recovery for travel in 2022.

“We’re starting to learn to live with COVID-19, I think. It might not go away entirely, but I think we’re getting to a place where travel can continue even in the pandemic-era,” said Richard Smart, CEO of the Travel Industry Council of Ontario.

Jacob Lorinc is a Toronto-based reporter covering business for the Star. Reach him via email: jlorinc@thestar.ca