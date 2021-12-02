Behind closed doors, Conservatives hatched strategy to move past conversion therapy controversy

News 09:00 AM by Stephanie Levitz Torstar Network

A Conservative plan to diffuse the ticking political time bomb that was the Liberals’ latest bill to ban conversion therapy came together over two intense days of deliberation and a clear message from Erin O’Toole to his caucus: we need to move on.

Although dozens of them are on the record as opposing the ban, Conservative MPs unanimously asked the House of Commons to pass the bill in a single step Wednesday, a move that came just minutes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau castigated them for voting against it the last time around.

Visit TheStar.com to read the full article.

