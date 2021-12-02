New online resources to help fight Islamophobia

Hossain, who worked on the online platform, said the association used feedback from some of the largest school boards in Ontario to improve the resources on offer.

"We've also been getting some good feedback, hearing that they are ready to use this in their classrooms, that they are sharing this with their colleagues," she added.

The Peel District School Board, which was among those that provided input on the platform, said it was implementing an anti-Islamophobia strategy that mandates anti-Islamophobia training for all staff.

"PDSB unequivocally stands against all forms of discrimination and oppression, including Islamophobia," said spokesperson Malon Edwards. "We have taken these actions to ensure equitable and inclusive learning environments and experiences for our students and staff."

Paul Gareau, a Métis assistant professor at the faculty of native studies at the University of Alberta, was also asked to review the new platform and provide his feedback based on his experience in teaching Indigenous perspectives. He said the site tries to dispel myths and misconceptions about Islam.

"That's always the uphill battle for us as Indigenous-studies folks or Indigenous people, that how do you educate people on Indigenous perspective so that we can sort of break these cycles of anti-Indigenous racism. The same can go for the Muslim communities in Canada," he said.

"Things like this, dismantling Islamophobia in school or Islam in education, I think those are good things to to have available."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2021.

By Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press