CIBC reports $1.4B Q4 profit, raises dividend

TORONTO — CIBC raised its dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.4 billion, up from a profit of $1 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Toronto-based bank says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.61 per share, up from $1.46. CIBC also says it plans to buy back up to 10 million of its shares.

The increased payment to shareholders and share buyback follow moves by several other large Canadian banks this week after the federal banking regulator lifted restrictions last month on dividend increases, share buybacks and increases in executive compensation that were put in place at the start of the pandemic.

CIBC says its profit amounted to $3.07 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, up from a profit of $2.20 per diluted share a year ago. Revenue totalled nearly $5.1 billion, up from $4.6 billion in the same quarter last year.