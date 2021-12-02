TORONTO — Ontario plans to expand eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots.

The province says the plan will be announced this afternoon by Ontario's top doctor, Dr. Kieran Moore.

The government has not provided further details, but several media reports citing unnamed sources say the eligibility age will be lowered to 50.

Earlier this week, Moore said the province was reviewing its plan for third vaccine doses in light of the potentially dangerous new Omicron variant of COVID-19.