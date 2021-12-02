LONDON, Ont. — Police in London, Ont., say the investigation into a crash that killed an eight-year-old girl and injured several other children has been turned over to the traffic unit.

Spokesperson Const. Sandasha Bough says it could take weeks for the investigation to be complete.

Police have said 10 pedestrians aged six to 40 were struck Tuesday evening after a vehicle mounted the curb and collided with a street lamp and a small tree.

One adult and five children remained in hospital the next day, with their conditions listed as fair to good.