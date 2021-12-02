Man accused in cop's death wants pub ban changed

That tweet was removed and replaced with a version that said it was "beyond comprehension" that the "the person charged for this heinous crime is now out on bail."

Hasan said the comments "essentially" declared Zameer guilty.

"If these politicians had kept their mouths shut after the bail hearing, we would not be asking for this remedy," Hasan told the court.

The judge said the comments on Zameer's release on bail from politicians including Ford and Toronto's mayor "did not help."

The Crown is opposing the defence's effort to partially lift the publication ban.

"The release of your honour's judgment could be more problematic for the accused, there could be members of the public who disagree with your judgment, there could be backlash," said Crown attorney Karen Simone.

She added that the Crown would have requested a publication ban if the defence hadn't done so.

The Crown also said the fact Copeland released Zameer on bail should speak to the court's thinking about releasing him back into the community.

Copeland took issue with that.

"It seems to speak to some of the public figures who commented on the decision without reading the decision, which they could have before making comments," Copeland said.

The judge said she hopes to have her decision by mid-January.

"Obviously this is a complex issue," she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2021.

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press