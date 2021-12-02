When can I get my COVID booster shot? We answer questions about Ontario’s rollout

Dialysis patients are eligible if 56 days have passed since their second dose.

Younger Ontarians will get their booster shots starting in January based on age and risk, the province said.

How can I get the booster shot?

The easiest way to book is through the Government of Ontario website, where you will answer questions about eligibility. You will then be given the choice to either book through the provincial system, or view a list of pharmacies near you where the dose is available.

Which vaccine is being offered for the booster in Ontario? Does it matter if the vaccine I already have is a different one?

Hota said most available vaccines in Ontario are either Pfizer or Moderna (mRNA vaccines). There is no danger of mixing vaccines — meaning someone who received Moderna can get Pfizer as a booster and vice-versa.

For those who received AstraZeneca, Hota said there is evidence suggesting they would be more protected if they received an mRNA vaccine as a third dose.

Are there any side effects?

Side effects of the third dose are generally mild, and similar to those of the first and second, said Hota. They could include fatigue, flu-like symptoms, or more localized symptoms like minor swelling or pain in the arm where the shot is given.

There’s a lot of talk about vaccine shortages elsewhere in the world. Is it right for me to get a third dose?

Hota said that up until recently, it wasn’t seen as a necessity for younger, healthier people to get a booster shot so soon. But with news of the Omicron variant and the unknowns surrounding it, Hota said there is a renewed urgency to avoid another potential wave of infections.

But she added governments should consider sharing vaccine doses with countries who have limited supply, as it can be beneficial for ending the pandemic in the long run. Overall, she said it’s better for a vaccine dose to go into someone’s arm than go to waste.

Nadine Yousif is a Toronto-based reporter for the Star covering mental health. Follow her on Twitter: @nadineyousif_