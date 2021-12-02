Rogers hires former head of Videotron

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. says it has hired the former head of Quebecor's Videotron as president of its home and business division.

Robert Dépatie will join the Toronto-based telecommunications giant on Monday. He has been a board member for four years.

Interim Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri says Dépatie has a proven track record with nearly 20 years of experience across the telecommunication and media sectors.

Dépatie's division includes high-speed internet and television services, as well as specialized wireless and cable services for corporate customers.

Staffieri said the new team will deliver more choice and competition to consumers and businesses and positions Rogers for significant long-term growth when Shaw Communications Inc. is slated to join it next year, if the acquisition is approved by the telecom regulator.

Dépatie was president and CEO of Quebecor Inc. and Quebecor Media and was CEO of Vidéotron ltée for 10 years.

“This is a critical time for Rogers and my focus is on driving shareholder value and long-term growth in our Home and Business segments, delivering the best possible customer experience and taking our incredible products and services to customers across the country when we merge with Shaw," he said in a statement.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B, TSX:QBR.B)

By The Canadian Press