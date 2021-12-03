OHL: Jelsma stars in overtime for Colts

BARRIE, Ont. — Beau Jelsma scored four minutes into overtime as the Barrie Colts completed a 3-2 comeback against the Hamilton Bulldogs on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Ethan Cardwell and Tai York tied the game 2-2 to force the extra period as Barrie (11-7-2) won its third straight game.

Mack Guzda made 32 saves for the win.

Nathan Staios and Mark Duarte staked Hamilton (12-5-4) to an early lead.