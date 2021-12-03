Will all Ontarians — not just those 50 and up — need a third COVID-19 shot?　

“But we absolutely will be following the science,” he said.

One large Israeli study recently published in the Lancet found that compared with two doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine at least five months before, a third dose was about 93 per cent effective in preventing hospitalization, 92 per cent effective in preventing severe disease and 81 per cent effective in preventing death, a week or more after the third dose.

“Our findings suggest that a third dose of the (Pfizer) vaccine is effective in protecting individuals against severe COVID-19-related outcomes, compared with receiving only two doses at least five months ago,” the authors wrote.

Last month, the BMJ (formerly the British Medical Journal) reported that a preprint study by the UK Health Security Agency found “significant increased protection” from a booster dose against symptomatic COVID for people over 50.

The journal noted that two weeks after receiving booster doses, protection for those who received the Pfizer vaccine increased to 94 per cent, while protection for those who received the AstraZeneca shots increased to 93.1 per cent.

Closer to home, a recent report from Public Health Ontario of breakthrough cases, or people who get COVID despite being fully vaccinated, found the majority of those who need hospital care are adults over the age of 60, with the highest proportion in their 80s.

Kelly Grindrod, a pharmacy professor at the University of Waterloo, said while two doses still provide good protection, “you see with waning immunity, hospitalizations in older populations.”

“So if and when we start seeing that with the under 50s, then we would know that this is a third dose vaccine for young people as well,” she said.

Many vaccines take three doses, she added, so it would not be surprising if the COVID vaccines turned out to need the same. Or people could require a booster every year, even every few years.

“This is not unusual … giving your immune system a vaccine and then reminding it periodically about how to fight something off,” she said.

“Strengthening that memory is really, really useful.”

Bogoch noted that emerging data from countries like Israel, the U.S. and Qatar indicate evidence of waning immunity over time, which may have resulted in some overinterpretation on the need for boosters. He said even with that overinterpretation, however, there is clearly a need for third doses in some people.

He tempered his comments by pointing out that the emerging data on the need for boosters is largely coming from countries that stuck to the manufacturers’ recommended intervals between dose one and dose two, such as Israel, which followed Pfizer’s instructions to administer the doses three weeks apart.

“In Canada, we did things a little bit differently. Many people had their first and second doses separated by two months and even more in some cases,” he said.

“What we know about multi-dose vaccines, including everything we’ve learned about the COVID-19 vaccine, is that you get more robust immunity by separating dose one and dose two.”

Dr. Jeff Kwong, a family doctor and an epidemiologist at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health, said when it comes to offering third doses for all age groups, “the writing’s on the wall,” pointing to other jurisdictions such as the U.S. where adults 18 years old and over are already eligible and British Columbia, which announced this fall that it would begin offering third doses to everyone 12 years old and over in January.”

“I think it’s just an inevitability,” he said.

Manitoba and the Northwest Territories have expanded third doses to all adults, while Nunavut recently made everyone 12 and up eligible.

“So far we’ve framed it as two doses with a booster, but maybe it really is three doses. Because who knows what’s going to happen after the third dose? Nobody knows,” Kwong said. “Is it going to wane again in six months after that? We have no idea.”

