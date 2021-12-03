Today’s coronavirus news: NACI to answer urgent plea for booster directives in face of Omicron; Germany says more than 1 per cent of the population is currently infected

“If all German adults were vaccinated, we wouldn't be in this difficult situation,” he told reporters in Berlin.

About 68.8% of people in Germany are fully vaccinated, while the government has set a minimum target of 75%. For the first time since the summer, more than 1 million doses were administered on a single day Wednesday.

5:30 a.m. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is set to release new guidance this morning on the use of COVID-19 vaccine boosters as public health faces down the threat of the Omicron variant.

The new variant came to light late last week, and has sparked tougher border measures around the world as the World Health Organization warns the high number of mutations could signal that it is more transmissible than previous strains.

The government issued an urgent request to the advisory committee for new directives on the eligibility criteria for boosters to protect Canadians against the new version of the virus.

"We know that Canadians are asking increasingly about whether they should … receive boosters, and that question is obviously of greater importance now with the new variant," Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a press conference Tuesday.

"We are explicitly asking NACI to come up quickly with a revised view on where and how and to whom these boosters should be administered."

Still, cases of Omicron have already cropped up across the country. Though most involve recent travel, one case, reported in Alberta, involved household transmission.

5:25 a.m. Ontario is opening COVID-19 booster shots to people over 50 in time for Christmas socializing — and to head off the new Omicron variant that appears to spread more quickly than the dominant Delta strain.

Those 50 and older can begin booking and getting their boosters starting Dec. 13 providing they are 168 days beyond their second dose, chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore said Thursday.

“We want to be able to provide the third dose in a timely fashion before the immunity fades, especially as we are seeing increases in cases related to Delta and the potential threat of Omicron,” he added as Ontario reported 959 new infections, the highest daily tally since June.

5:20 a.m. Regarding President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday of new COVID measures in the face of the Omicron variant that has created a tidal wave of global anxiety over the past week, a lot of Toronto Star readers will wonder: what does this mean for Canadians?

So let’s start there: Any Canadians planning to fly to the U.S. for a visit this winter will need to show proof of a negative COVID antigen test taken within one day of their arrival (rather than within three days as was previously required).

That’s about it, unless you had somehow booked a flight with a stopover in Botswana, or one of the other southern African countries from which travel into the U.S. is now banned (though you’d have wanted to rethink that anyhow, since Canada has banned travel from those who’ve visited the same countries, and more).

5:15 a.m. COVID-19’s Omicron variant is officially in the GTA with cases confirmed Thursday in Halton and Durham regions and others under investigation.

A staff member at the Toronto East Detention Centre who lives in Durham was confirmed to be infected with the Omicron variant. In addition, four inmates at the jail in Scarborough tested positive for COVID-19 but it was not yet known, Toronto Public Health said, if they are also infected with the variant raising health concerns around the world.

That raises the spectre of a large-scale outbreak in addition to the smaller travel-related ones now popping up in the Toronto region.

Few details were provided about the Durham resident except that they are “linked” to the detention facility, which has had large-scale COVID-19 outbreaks in the past. The Star, however, has confirmed the infected person works there.

4:45 a.m. President Joe Biden set out to turn the tables on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday with a 10-point winter offensive against the Omicron variant that further complicates flying from Canada to the United States on the eve of the holiday travel season.

As early as Monday, Canadians and all other foreign visitors who travel to the U.S. by air will need to get a COVID-19 test no later than one day before their departure.

Biden is slashing the testing window — currently three days for fully vaccinated travellers — as part of a suite of public health measures aimed at slowing and limiting the spread of a highly mutated variant about which there are more questions than answers.

"All inbound international travellers must test within one day of departure, regardless of their vaccination status or nationality," Biden said as he outlined the plan at the National Institutes of Health headquarters in Bethesda, just north of D.C.

"This tighter testing timeline provides an added degree of protection and scientists continue to study the Omicron variant."