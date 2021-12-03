Ontario’s ‘right to disconnect’ law has just been passed — so do you actually have the right to disconnect?

Ontario’s new law on employees’ right to disconnect is vague and offers little protection, experts say — but it could still prompt employers to take a hard look at the work-life balance in their organizations, from setting up out-of-office emails to reducing daily video calls.

The Working for Workers Act passed on Tuesday, including among its provisions a new law that employers with 25 or more employees create a written policy about the right to disconnect from email contact and calls outside of regular work hours. Employers have six months after the law gets royal assent to comply.

