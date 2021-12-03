Ontario reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases

TORONTO — Ontario has reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in more than six months.

It's logging 1,031 new cases and four added deaths.

The last time the daily case count was above 1,000 was May 30, when 1,033 more people were reported to have the virus.

The seven-day average of new cases now sits at 866, up from 711 a week ago.