Ontario reports 1,031 new cases of COVID-19, highest since May

Ontario is reporting another 1,031 COVID-19 cases and four more deaths, according to its latest report released Friday morning.

Ontario has administered 787,013 vaccine doses since its last daily update on Nov. 30, with 23,832,474 vaccines given in total as of 8 p.m. the previous night. The province is now reporting third dose numbers and says 738,075 third doses have been given as of Friday.

According to the Star’s vaccine tracker, 12,550,993 people in Ontario have received at least one shot. That works out to approximately 90.0 per cent of the population 12 years and older and the equivalent of 84.4 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.

The province says 11,281,481 people have completed their vaccinations, which means they’ve had both doses. That works out to approximately 75.9 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.