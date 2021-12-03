Toronto Public Health is warning people who visited a downtown Toronto cafe of possible exposure to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The warning applies to anyone who visited Piccolo Caffe E Vino located at 111 John Street last weekend during the following times: between 9 p.m. Nov. 26 and 2 a.m. Nov. 27 and between 9 p.m. Nov. 27 and 2 a.m. on Nov. 28.

“The case linked to this establishment is under investigation by TPH as a suspected case of the Omicron variant, due to the individual’s recent travel history to South Africa,” who was working during those periods, a news release states.

“There is no risk to anyone attending the establishment outside of these dates and times,” the public health agency said, adding it is following up all of the staff person’s close contacts asking them to self-isolate for 10 days and get tested.