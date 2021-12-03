Here’s where the Omicron variant has been identified in Canada so far

B.C. has reported that a person who recently returned to B.C. from Nigeria has the province’s first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The province says the affected person is from the Fraser area and that 204 people are in quarantine and being tested after having recently returned from countries in the Southern Africa region.

Ontario (7)

Canada’s first cases of Omicron were discovered in Ottawa on Nov. 28. Two additional cases were later reported by Ottawa Public Health. Ontario is also investigating two suspected COVID-19 cases in Hamilton for the new variant.

The new variant has already shown up in the GTA, with Durham and Halton public health units each reporting a case.

The Durham case has been linked to an employee who also works at the Toronto East Detention Centre. As a result, the detention facility has declared an outbreak and are closely monitoring four inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Toronto Public Health is also notifying people who recently visited a local cafe about a potential exposure to a suspected case of the Omicron variant. An employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and had recently travelled to South Africa.

York Region has its first positive case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. A child under the age of 12 from Vaughan returned to Canada on Nov. 22 from southern Africa and has been isolating at home since then, according to a statement by York Region Public Health. The child’s close contacts are also isolating at home.

Quebec (1)

Quebec has confirmed one case of the Omicron variant. Public health officials say the affected person is from Montreal and was double vaccinated and asymptomatic.

The province announced the Omicron discovery just as Quebec is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. The province reported 1,355 new cases Friday, the highest since mid-April.

