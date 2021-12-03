Bruce Arthur: Omicron will change things. What the early signals may mean for Ontario

The world is still feeling its way around the contours of Omicron, but what seems to be emerging is a picture of what might be emergency. COVID was already a national crisis in so many places — Europe, for example, has seen towering Delta variant waves through the autumn, and the United States is on the verge of another one. Canada has been largely spared since Alberta and Saskatchewan finally read a good newspaper, and Ontario as much as anybody. For now, at least.

But Omicron will change things. It is already popping up in Ontario’s jails and cafes and unvaccinated children. Canada’s travel bans to African countries are already a shameful artifact, as most countries in Europe have found Omicron, and the testing loophole for Americans is a chasm. Let’s be clear: there is still so much we don’t know. South Africa has a 35 per cent vaccination rate, concentrated in older populations, and Omicron was only reported to the World Health Organization on Nov. 24. We will learn more. Don’t panic.

But there are early signals, too. There are so many questions: how much more transmissible is Omicron than Delta? How much more or less virulent? How much does it diminish either post-infection immunity or the protection of vaccines against both infection but more importantly, hospitalization and death? Remember: the purpose of vaccines was to reduce transmission, but most importantly, to keep people out of the hospital. They are working. Get a booster, when you can.

And vaccination remains our best tool, from what experts can discern. Dr. Peter Juni, the scientific director of Ontario’s independent volunteer science table, has been going over data with South African colleagues and the table all week. And on the most central point, Juni is cautiously hopeful.

“The preliminary data we have clearly points towards that the protection against hospital admission continues with full vaccination also for Omicron,” said Juni. “The data on vaccination is limited: we have vaccination status of those admitted, so it’s incomplete data, right? But it’s a very clear pattern. So I believe even if the data to a certain extent are biased, we will continue to see what they’re seeing and you know, the data right now are accumulating on a daily basis.”

Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and a member of the table, notes South Africa is short on age-adjusted data; Juni, however, believes that with 85 per cent of hospitalizations being unvaccinated, the signal is strong. Let’s hope. Vaccines holding the line would be hopeful.

Because this is COVID, though, it is complicated. Even if vaccines remain protective against severe infection, Omicron appears to be extraordinarily transmissible. Cases in South Africa are doubling every two to three days. Juni says if first-wave COVID had a basic reproduction number of 3 — meaning one case created three more, on average — then Alpha was a 4.5, and Delta is a 7, Omicron appears to be in the 10-15 range, meaning one case can cause 10 to 15 cases with no safety measures. A Christmas party in Oslo resulted in half of a fully vaccinated room getting infected. Measles, for the record, is a 12-18, and is so infectious that you could catch it standing in the same room.

Which means a lot hangs on how virulent Omicron will be. There are anecdotal stories of milder symptoms from South Africa, which is worth hoping for. But unless Omicron is much less virulent than Delta — perhaps 10 times less in the unvaccinated, according to Juni — the increase in transmission rate would likely swamp Ontario hospitals, in the absence of other public health measures.

“There’s some early indication (of reduced virulence), but it doesn’t help,” says Juni. “The problem is that it’s so transmissible, the sheer fact that our roughly 14 per cent of the population that is unvaccinated could be infected within just a few weeks.”

That is before boosters, too. There is also an emerging picture of reinfections — one preprint, non-peer-reviewed paper said those who had already been infected were three times as likely to get reinfected as with Delta — so the unvaccinated may be at even greater risk.