No winning ticket for Friday's Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.
The draw's two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each also went unclaimed.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 7 will be an estimated $55 million and there will be four Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.
By The Canadian Press
