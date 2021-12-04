'IMMEDIATELY STOP USING': Major recalls of burgers sold at Walmart, Home Depot chargers, baby strollers on Amazon, Buy Buy Baby, Old Spice and Secret sprays trigger multiple Health Canada warnings

“Joovy” is written across the front of the stroller and “Zoom Ultralight” is written on the parent organizer attachment on the bottom of the stroller, according to Health Canada.

"The stroller’s front wheel bearing can fail or detach, posing a fall and injury hazard," according to the recall warning.

As of November 17, 2021 the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Joovy for a free repair kit," the warning states.

One of the recalls involves Great Value brand Chicken Burgers sold at Walmart and on Walmart.ca.

Belmont Meat Products Ltd. is recalling Great Value brand Chicken Burgers from the marketplace because they may contain egg which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold nationally, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home, Health Canada says.

"If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction," according to the "food recall warning."

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased, the CFIA said.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Walmart spokesperson Felicia Fefer confirmed the products have been pulled from stores and on Walmart.ca.

For more information consumers may contact Joovy at 1-800-495-8718 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at zoom360@joovy.com.

A third recall involves various involves Old Spice and Secret Antiperspirant/Deodorant Spray Products that are packaged in aerosol due to the detection of benzene.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, according to Health Canada.

"Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. Based on exposure modeling and the cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (IRIS database), daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences," the warning states.

As of November 24, 2021, the company has received no report(s) of incidents or injuries related to the use of these products in Canada.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and discard them immediately," Health Canada said.

For more information, consumers can contact the Consumer Care team at 1-888-339-7689 from Monday – Friday from 9:00am – 6:00pm EST.

Lastly, Home Depot has issued a recall to replace battery charges for the Kidsquad 12V Mudslinger Ride-On-Car as it has been prematurely marked incorrectly with UL certification.

Stop using the battery charger immediately and contact Kidsquad for a free replacement charger at recall@kidsquad.ca