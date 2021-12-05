Ontario player wins Saturday's Lotto 649 jackpot

News 04:05 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — A ticket holder in Ontario won Saturday's $8.8 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

The draw's guaranteed $1 million prizes was also won by a lottery player in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 8 will be an estimated $5 million.

By The Canadian Press

