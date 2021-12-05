Sunday 7:30 a.m. Virtual care has been part of Dr. Jonathan Fitzsimon’s practice from the moment he became a family doctor in 2007.

Serving the rural community of Arnprior — 65 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa — Fitzsimon knew that not everyone could take off work or travel long distances and visit his office in person.

“For a long time, I used telephone calls to update people on results that perhaps didn’t need any particular immediate action,” he said. It worked for his practice in particular, because Fitzsimon is paid a salary based on the number of patients he has, rather than having to bill Ontario for his services, where there are no permanent billing codes for virtual care.

For doctors like Fitzsimon, virtual means of connecting with patients were always a part of a family physician’s arsenal in the 21st century. But as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of virtual care in response to stay-at-home orders, many are asking: Are virtual means of connecting with our family physicians here to stay? If so, at what capacity? And will the standard of care still be met?

Read the fully story from the Star’s Nadine Yousif

Saturday 10:30 p.m. The Brazilian Supreme Court has ordered an investigation into President Jair Bolsonaro’s false comments linking COVID-19 vaccines with the development of AIDS.

The far-right leader made the allegations speaking during his weekly address to the nation on Oct. 21, according to the Brazilian news portal G1.

“Official reports from the U.K. government suggest that fully vaccinated people ... are developing acquired immunodeficiency syndrome much faster than anticipated,” Bolsonaro said in the broadcast, which was later removed from YouTube, Facebook and Instagram for violation of rules.

The suggestion is false, and there’s no record of any official reports from the U.K.

On Friday, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes instructed the country’s top prosecutor, Augusto Aras, to look into the matter, as the result of a pandemic inquiry conducted by the Senate, known as CPI.

Saturday 7:17 a.m. The United Kingdom is set to tighten its entry requirements for foreign travelers, including those from the United States.

Starting Tuesday, all travelers 12 years old and older will need to take a pre-departure COVID-19 test before boarding a flight for the U.K., regardless of vaccination status.

"We knew this winter would be challenging but the arrival of a new variant means we must further strengthen our defences," U.K. Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid said in a Saturday statement.

The country will accept lateral flow device and PCR tests taken no more than 48 hours before departure. The temporary measure is set to be reviewed Dec. 20.

Currently, unvaccinated U.S. travelers are required to take a test the three days before entering England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. These travelers must also self-isolate for 10 days and take additional PCR tests on days two and eight of their trip.

Saturday 6:30 a.m. Hamilton has confirmed one case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

On Nov. 29, Hamilton public health said it was investigating two suspected cases of the variant in a pair who recently travelled to South Africa and tested positive for COVID-19.

The second case is still under investigation.

Public health says the two individuals and their contacts continue to self-isolate. The city said it can’t share more information about the cases due to privacy.