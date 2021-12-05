Supply chain challenges squeeze small businesses

"We have people who depend on our business to be able to put food on the table, so we need to make sure the business survives, but not having inventory would mean ... we would have to lay staff off."

Ansari has resisted raising prices, but knows many other companies have taken that route because demand for shipping is at a record high and packages are piling up at many ports, allowing shippers to raise their prices. In some cases, the cost has more than tripled.

The Drewry World Container Index, for example, showed the rate to move a 40-foot container from Rotterdam to New York reached US$6,214 at the start of December and has surged by 208 per cent since last year. The Shanghai-Rotterdam route was even more expensive at US$13,500, up 283 per cent from last year.

Prices are also climbing because Statistics Canada said the annual pace of inflation hit 4.7 per cent last month, the largest year-over-year gain in the consumer price index since February 2003.

Food prices saw a four per cent bump last month alone.

"Meat has gone up by like $2 a pound and my co-packer said it used to go up by 25 cents," said Lola Adeyemi, the founder of It's Souper, a Toronto company making Afro-fusion soups.

She had to increase her pricing to cope with the inflation and a labour shortage at a company Adeyemi hired to manufacture her new sauce line that kicked in just as the products were scheduled for packaging.

Adeyemi had no choice but to rent a kitchen, stock up on supplies and turn to friends, who took time off work to help her cook and bottle batches of green pepper and peri-peri sauces.

"I still don't know if I'll be able to produce it through the producer or if I'll actually just have to keep producing this myself," she said.

David Yeaman has seen many small businesses face similar crunches or struggle to get products made or shipped from overseas.

"We've got some people that are definitely in trouble and looking to retool right now as we speak," said the president of Oro Medonte, Ont.'s Molded Precision Components, which has been trying to speedily reshore their manufacturing.

While companies often opted for foreign production before the pandemic because of lower costs, Yeaman said shipping prices and other expenses have surged so dramatically, businesses are no longer saving as much through overseas manufacturing.

Myriam Maguire, the Montreal designer behind Maguire Boutique, understands those risks well.

She had to create wait-lists for goods sold through her fashion business after European factories closed during COVID-19 outbreaks. The factories reopened, but now problems loom in Asia.

Her $300 combat boots handmade in Florence have been delayed four times because Maguire's outsole supplier struggled to get an ingredient from China.

"Even when they are produced in Italy, the main chemical comes from China, but right now China's keeping as much as possible for themselves, so they're having a really hard time," Maguire said.

She's coping by shipping products by air and using pre-sales and waiting lists to train customers to expect delays.

About 300 people are on the wait-list for combat boots, with no complaints lodged so far.

"During the pandemic, people were ordering stuff on Amazon that would arrive a month after or two months after, so people have gotten used to it," said Maguire.

"The fact that they're more patient really helps small businesses."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2021.

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press