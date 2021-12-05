Public health unit reinstates tougher COVID rules

WINDSOR, Ont. — A public health unit in southwestern Ontario said Sunday that it would soon reduce gathering limits and encourage work-from-home measures as the region faces a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, medical officer of health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, issued a letter of instruction on Sunday detailing the new measures.

"Given the disproportionate burden of COVID-19 on the region of Windsor-Essex ... I am issuing these instructions to control the spread of COVID-19," Nesathurai wrote.

The new measures, which go beyond provincial regulations, take effect on Friday at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in place until further notice, Nesathurai said.

They impose a maximum of 10 people allowed to participate in a social gathering indoors, with exceptions for weddings and funerals, and a maximum of 25 people if the gathering is held outdoors.

Gatherings associated with a wedding, funeral or a religious service or ceremony must ensure assigned seating for all attendees and that everyone wears a mask or face covering, except when at their assigned seat and consuming food or beverages. Capacity is limited so physical distancing can be maintained.

People should also keep a list of the names and numbers of all attendees of a social gathering and make them available immediately upon request by the public health unit.

Among other measures, businesses and organizations must review workplace safety plans with their employees at least once per month and make adjustments as needed. They must also enable remote work for employees, where possible, and limit the gathering of employees.

Restaurants and bars, along with meeting and event spaces, must limit their indoor capacity to 50 per cent to enable physical distancing and post visible signage indicating the number of people permitted based on this limit.

Nesathurai noted that failing to comply with provincial requirements and those identified under the letter of instruction is an offence under the Reopening Ontario Act, for which a person, business or organization may be liable.