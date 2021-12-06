TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 887 new COVID-19 cases today, as well as three new deaths from the virus.
That's up from 788 daily new cases a week ago, and pushes the seven-day average up to 940.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says people who are not fully vaccinated account for 397 of the new cases, and make up 23.3 per cent of Ontario's population, while 64 cases are in people whose vaccination status isn't known.
The minister says 168 people are in intensive care units due to COVID-19, though not all hospitals report updated numbers on weekends.
Public health data shows there have now been at least 13 cases of the new Omicron variant confirmed in Ontario.
The province says just over 90 per cent of Ontarians 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 87.3 per cent have two.
Elliott says 21 per cent of children five to 11 years old have received a dose of a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2021.
By The Canadian Press
Meanwhile, Toronto health officials said breakthrough COVID-19 infections have occurred in 0.17 per cent of fully vaccinated residents in the city — 3,936 cases in nearly 2.3 million Toronto residents 12 and older who were fully vaccinated at the time of the analysis.
The city said its data show that people who are unvaccinated are two times more likely to become infected with COVID-19, five times more likely to become hospitalized, and 20 times more likely to be admitted to an intensive care unit than those who are fully vaccinated.
Unvaccinated people are also four times more likely to die from COVID-19, compared with fully vaccinated people, it said.
Provincial data show just over 90 per cent of Ontarians 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 87.3 per cent have two. Twenty-one per cent of children five to 11 years old have received a dose of a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, the health minister said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2021.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 887 new COVID-19 cases today, as well as three new deaths from the virus.
That's up from 788 daily new cases a week ago, and pushes the seven-day average up to 940.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says people who are not fully vaccinated account for 397 of the new cases, and make up 23.3 per cent of Ontario's population, while 64 cases are in people whose vaccination status isn't known.
The minister says 168 people are in intensive care units due to COVID-19, though not all hospitals report updated numbers on weekends.
Public health data shows there have now been at least 13 cases of the new Omicron variant confirmed in Ontario.
The province says just over 90 per cent of Ontarians 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 87.3 per cent have two.
Elliott says 21 per cent of children five to 11 years old have received a dose of a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2021.
By The Canadian Press
Meanwhile, Toronto health officials said breakthrough COVID-19 infections have occurred in 0.17 per cent of fully vaccinated residents in the city — 3,936 cases in nearly 2.3 million Toronto residents 12 and older who were fully vaccinated at the time of the analysis.
The city said its data show that people who are unvaccinated are two times more likely to become infected with COVID-19, five times more likely to become hospitalized, and 20 times more likely to be admitted to an intensive care unit than those who are fully vaccinated.
Unvaccinated people are also four times more likely to die from COVID-19, compared with fully vaccinated people, it said.
Provincial data show just over 90 per cent of Ontarians 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 87.3 per cent have two. Twenty-one per cent of children five to 11 years old have received a dose of a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, the health minister said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2021.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 887 new COVID-19 cases today, as well as three new deaths from the virus.
That's up from 788 daily new cases a week ago, and pushes the seven-day average up to 940.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says people who are not fully vaccinated account for 397 of the new cases, and make up 23.3 per cent of Ontario's population, while 64 cases are in people whose vaccination status isn't known.
The minister says 168 people are in intensive care units due to COVID-19, though not all hospitals report updated numbers on weekends.
Public health data shows there have now been at least 13 cases of the new Omicron variant confirmed in Ontario.
The province says just over 90 per cent of Ontarians 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 87.3 per cent have two.
Elliott says 21 per cent of children five to 11 years old have received a dose of a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2021.
By The Canadian Press
Meanwhile, Toronto health officials said breakthrough COVID-19 infections have occurred in 0.17 per cent of fully vaccinated residents in the city — 3,936 cases in nearly 2.3 million Toronto residents 12 and older who were fully vaccinated at the time of the analysis.
The city said its data show that people who are unvaccinated are two times more likely to become infected with COVID-19, five times more likely to become hospitalized, and 20 times more likely to be admitted to an intensive care unit than those who are fully vaccinated.
Unvaccinated people are also four times more likely to die from COVID-19, compared with fully vaccinated people, it said.
Provincial data show just over 90 per cent of Ontarians 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 87.3 per cent have two. Twenty-one per cent of children five to 11 years old have received a dose of a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, the health minister said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2021.
By The Canadian Press