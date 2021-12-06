TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 887 new COVID-19 cases today, as well as three new deaths from the virus.

That's up from 788 daily new cases a week ago, and pushes the seven-day average up to 940.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says people who are not fully vaccinated account for 397 of the new cases, and make up 23.3 per cent of Ontario's population, while 64 cases are in people whose vaccination status isn't known.

The minister says 168 people are in intensive care units due to COVID-19, though not all hospitals report updated numbers on weekends.