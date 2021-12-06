Banks and insurers move to continue virtual AGMs

TORONTO — Canada's big banks and insurance companies say they have obtained a court order that will allow them to hold their annual meetings next year as electronic-only or as hybrid meetings.

The order was announced in a joint statement by BMO, CIBC, Canadian Western Bank, Laurentian Bank, National Bank, RBC, Scotiabank, TD Bank Group, Great-West Lifeco, Canada Life, Manulife and Sun Life.

It follows similar orders obtained by the companies in March 2020 and December 2020.

The banks and insurance companies says they are not allowed to hold an electronic annual meetings in lieu of an in-person meeting without a court order.