Superspreader event in Windsor-Essex sees at least 42 people test positive for COVID-19

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says at least 42 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after a large outbreak at a restaurant in Kingsville.

The local public health unit notified residents on Friday about a COVID-19 exposure at Elite Restaurant at 20-22 Main Street West from Nov. 18 to Dec. 2.

Public health wants anyone who was there during the period of time, including their family or household members, to get tested for COVID-19. Anyone who was at the restaurant during the dates listed by the health unit should isolate if they develop symptoms, even mild ones.

“In general we’re reluctant to highlight any one institution or one enterprise. But in this particular case it has some important public health implications. Forty-two of approximately 75 attendees at that one social gathering tested positive,” said Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, medical officer of health for the health unit. Nesathurai answered questions about the outbreak at the county’s virtual public health update Monday morning.

“My understanding is that part of the health district has lower vaccination rates as well,” Nesathurai said, adding, “We know that some of the attendees are associated with employers in the health district and there may also be some association with the residences of migrant farm workers.” The health unit says it has asked all local employers to carefully screen all staff because of the increased risk to the local community in the Kingsville and Leamington areas.

Nesathurai says that typically one infected person can infect around three to six people.

Windsor-Essex public health issued a news release on Sunday detailing a number of restrictions the area is reinstating to address the surge in recent COVID-19 cases. The local health unit said its concerned that cases may reach levels similar to those which were seen during the same time last year, before families begin to gather for the holiday season.

Social gatherings are now limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors and the health unit is limiting indoor capacity for bars and restaurants to 50 per cent of total occupancy.

The outbreak comes just as health officials in southwestern Ontario, including the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, are reporting a strain on hospital capacity because of a recent surge in both COVID-19 cases and patients with respiratory issues. Three Windsor-Essex hospitals, along with local EMS and public health, issued a joint statement warning the public about “intensifying capacity pressures across the acute care system in our region” like significant bed capacity concerns and longer wait times for non-emergency scenarios.

“There’s an immense risk that this outbreak could spread beyond the restaurant community,” said Nesathurai.