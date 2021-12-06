Omicron means Ontario’s vaccine passport will be around 'for at least another several months,' Christine Elliott says

Ontario’s vaccine passport will be around much longer than next month, Health Minister Christine Elliott concedes.

With the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, Elliott said Monday the provisional Jan. 17 date to begin phasing out the QR code pass will have to be delayed.

“We anticipate we will need it for at least another several months if everything is all right, and maybe longer than that once we know more about the Omicron variant,” the minister told the legislature.

“We are waiting to find out what the data is, what it is that we’re dealing with with this variant, but we’re continuing to ask people to continue to follow those public health measures, to continue to get vaccinated, to continue to get the vaccine certificate,” she said.