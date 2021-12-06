Toronto committee wants robots banned on sidewalks

TORONTO — A Toronto committee is pushing for the city to ban some robots and other automated or remote controlled devices from sidewalks, bike paths and pedestrian ways.

The Toronto Accessibility Advisory Committee is asking city council to prohibit devices from these spaces that run on anything but muscle power.

The recommendation would ban food delivery devices like the pink, heart-eyed robots Tiny Mile operates in Toronto from sidewalks.

The committee wants the restrictions because it says when these devices are used on sidewalks and other pedestrian ways, they create a dangerous hazard for people with low mobility or low vision, as well as seniors and children.