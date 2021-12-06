Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,861.10, up 227.83 points.)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 81 cents, or 2.67 per cent, to $31.10 on 32.4 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.83, or 3.53 per cent, to $53.73 on 19.9 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 41 cents, or 0.86 per cent, to $48.30 on 14.4 million shares.

Baytex Energy Inc. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 25 cents, or 7.02 per cent, to $3.81 on 10.2 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 45 cents, or 7.91 per cent, to $6.14 on 9.2 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 46 cents, or 3.02 per cent, to $15.68 on 6.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canadian National Railway Co. (TSX:CNR). Up $1.56 to $165.90. Amid growing backlogs, Canadian National Railway Co. trains are moving through southern British Columbia again after extensive flooding over the last three weeks. CN said service resumed Sunday after crews worked around the clock on the Vancouver-Kamloops corridor, which was first cut by landslides and washouts caused by torrential downpours in mid-November. The country's largest railroad operator restored limited activity along the vital supply link late last month before opting to close the line again a week ago as more storms triggered further mudslides and debris. The damage to tracks and cars in dozens of spots followed floods that have caused bottlenecks for imports and exports on the West Coast. The restored connection will allow freight to flow to and from the Port of Vancouver and begin to clear the massive backlogs of incoming shipping containers and outgoing grain. The repaired lines will also allow Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., which shares tracks with CN through part of the Fraser Valley, to boost its shipments.