First school case of Omicron variant under investigation at east Toronto school

Toronto Public Health has announced an investigation into the city’s first case of the Omicron variant at a school.

The public health agency said in a tweet on Monday evening that it is “investigating TO’s first school case of Omicron” at Precious Blood Catholic School in Scarborough.

TPH said staff has identified and followed up with close contacts and asked them to self-isolate, check for symptoms and get tested.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board confirmed to the Star the case was identified in a student.