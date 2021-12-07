‘COVID-19 did discriminate’: Labour force data sheds light on economic disparities during pandemic

Overwhelmingly, women in general were more likely than men to work at places where the likelihood of coming into contact with the virus was high, the report found.

Alook said Indigenous people have been historically pushed into poverty, through residential schools, the creation of reserves, and laws which prevented them from participating in the labour force to the extent white Canadians could.

The effects of this are alive and well today, said Alook, and are visible in the data analyzed by the CCPA. “It points to the colonial systems that have really prevented us from having stable access to decent work,” she said.

But there are some silver linings in the report, though Block cautioned further analysis is required to know the full extend of Indigenous participation in the recovering economy.

By June of this year, Indigenous men and women saw employment numbers exceed pre-pandemic levels, according to the report: “This is a hopeful sign that the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous labour market outcomes will narrow.” (Indigenous men saw a 6.8 per cent increase in overall employment, compared to the average of the 12 months preceding the pandemic; Indigenous women saw 0.6 a per cent rise.)

The report found the unemployment-rate gap between Indigenous men and non-Indigenous men decreased slightly toward the end of the first year of the pandemic, even while the unemployment-rate gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous women widened slightly.

Towards the end of that first pandemic year, employment for Indigenous women increased significantly in retail trade, manufacturing and professional and scientific services. But their employment in public administration and education remained below pre-pandemic levels.

Alook said she’s concerned to see Indigenous women’s participation in the public sector drop, seemingly trending instead toward more precarious and often low-paid work.

Statistics Canada only started gathering regular labour force data on racialized workers in July 2020, said Block. Before that, such data only arrived once every five years in the form of the census. Thus arises one data gap illuminated by the report, which when it comes to racialized workers must compare pandemic data to the 2016 census.

“I don’t think we fully respect and value the economic contributions of racialized workers,” said Alook.

There is more — and better — labour force data on Indigenous workers, said Block, but it excludes on-reserve workers, meaning some of the pandemic’s economic impact on the Indigenous population is not captured in the report.

Block said it’s clear that robust labour force data is necessary to respond to a crisis like COVID-19, and that looking back at the pandemic’s disproportionate impacts could help prevent further inequality from becoming a legacy of COVID-19.

“As we are hopefully coming out of the pandemic, we can actually target policies to reduce that inequality,” said Block.

Investing in the care economy, such as child care and long-term care, will be key to making the recovery more equitable, said Alook.

Rosa Saba is a Toronto-based business reporter for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @rosajsaba