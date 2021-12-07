Canadian vaccine-maker Medicago says COVID shot 71 per cent effective, including most variants

The first shots would be available to Canada, Petit says.

While demand for adult doses has slowed in the country now that the majority of people have rolled up their sleeves, Petit says that there is still a demand for some vaccines, and Canada has also committed to donating some of its own purchased doses to other countries.

The company is hoping for an authorization decision by January. In an email, a spokesperson for Health Canada — writing before the new data was officially released — said there was no set timeline.

Medicago’s vaccine uses a different strategy from those currently on the market for COVID, one that it has been working on for two decades.

The company is using a cousin of a tobacco plant — one that can’t be smoked, it has previously noted — to quickly grow what’s called a “viruslike particle,” which mimics the shape of the coronavirus and tricks your body into mounting an immune response.

The company partnered with pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKlein, which contributed their adjuvant to the vaccine. The adjuvant is a substance that makes the vaccine more potent, and potentially means each shot can use a smaller dose.

The vaccines, which are given in two shots, 21 days apart, would be mostly manufactured in North Carolina until the Quebec facility comes online — it’s expected to be operational by late 2024 — though the final step of pouring it into vials, called “fill and finish,” would be done in Montreal from the start.

Vaccine makers still working on their version say that having a mix of different types of vaccines gives the world a better chance of stopping the pandemic.

Being part of a secondary wave of vaccine candidates has been a mixed blessing, Petit says — in recent months the trial had trouble recruiting volunteers in places like Canada and the U.S., places where authorized vaccines were already widely available, and had to expand testing sites in Latin America.

The vaccine was tested on 24,000 adult volunteers in six countries, including Canada, where most 1,300 people volunteered to help test the dose’s safety and effectiveness. While most vaccine makers opted for test locations with more viral spread, Medicago made sure to do some testing in Canada.

(Some people got the vaccine candidate while others got a placebo, though the company has previously said that all of the placebo participants will receive the vaccine should it be found effective.)

But going into clinical trials months after some of the early candidates means the Medicago vaccine candidate went head to head with the new virus variants, including Delta, which is currently dominant worldwide.

Alex Boyd is a Calgary-based reporter for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @alex_n_boyd