How to combat shopping anxiety this holiday season

So, if you know you’re going to spend around $500 in December on holiday gifts, for example, then it’s a good idea to set aside approximately $50 per month January to November.

“A lot of people will actually set aside a savings account and assign a nickname to an account, such as holiday spending,” he said, which can create some psychological distance from the money and prevent people from spending it in advance.

When it’s too late in the year to employ that strategy, Holmes advises setting a financial limit on gift giving.

Instead of going to the mall or online with the mindset that you’re going to look for something to buy a specific person, a constraint around spending can help ensure you’re not buying more than you can reasonably afford.

And, if that’s difficult to manage, some people find buying gift cards help them stay within their spending limit, Holmes added.

If you are buying gifts online, however, it may help to keep items in the cart for over 24 hours to make sure you’re not impulse buying items you may regret splurging on later, he said.

Lastly, if you’re feeling anxious about holiday shopping and it’s specifically related to spending, tell your friends and family about it. “Chances are you’re not the only person feeling like that,” Holmes said. “They might actually be relieved to know they’re not alone.”

Wex and some of her friends have been having frank conversations around how the rising cost of living has affected their finances and holiday shopping.

“A lot of my friends are young working professional women like myself and all of us are feeling the squeeze,” she said.

“Some of us have decided that instead of getting each other presents, we’ll split a bottle of wine during a night in, go out for dinner with each other or book a getaway for later in the year and call that the present.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2021.

By Leah Golob, The Canadian Press