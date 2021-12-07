Ontario keeps capacity limits on night clubs, wedding venues

Ontario is extending capacity limits on night clubs, wedding venues with dancing and strip clubs as COVID-19 cases continue rising and the science table warns hospitals will be “under strain” early next year as intensive care admissions increase.

The capacity limits are staying in the “higher risk” settings that include sex clubs and bathhouses following a review by chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore.

“In line with Ontario’s cautious approach to date, as public health and medical experts learn more about the Omicron variant, we are continuing to take a deliberate pause in reopening to protect our hard-fought progress,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a statement Tuesday.

New modelling from the volunteer science table of doctors, epidemiologists and other experts advising Moore and Premier Doug Ford shows hospital ICU occupancy will hit 250 to 400 patients in January “even without Omicron.”

There are currently 165 patients in ICU with COVID-19, the vast majority of them unvaccinated.

Elliott said Ontario has increased intensive-care capacity in the pandemic, meaning “Ontario is able to safely admit approximately 300 patients with COVID-related critical illness into ICUs without putting at risk urgent surgeries.”

The science table notes 26 of 34 regional health units are seeing increases in cases over the last two weeks and that test positivity rates for COVID are rising. The science table forecasts that daily cases could hit about 1,700 by the end of January in a mid-range scenario.

“Omicron is not included in these scenarios, and would likely worsen these projections … to flatten the curve, we need to reduce transmission by increasing vaccination and public health measures,” the science table said in a presentation.

While there are indications Omicron is more transmissible, it’s not clear it is more virulent than Delta, the variant now dominating cases.

Ontario reported 928 new infections Tuesday and a seven-day average of 975, more than double the level at the start of November.