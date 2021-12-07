Charges laid after deadly building collapse probe

Two businesses and an individual are facing workplace safety charges in a deadly building collapse in London, Ont., that took place nearly a year ago.

Ontario's Ministry of Labour says it has laid the charges after concluding its investigation into the cause of the Dec. 11, 2020 collapse.

Two people were killed and several were injured after the building that was under construction partially caved in.

The ministry says it has laid eight charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Six charges have been laid against iSpan Systems LP, including one count of failing to ensure that a building or structure is capable of supporting loads that may be applied to it.

Another business, East Elgin Concrete Forming Ltd., faces one charge of failing to provide information, instruction, and supervision to a worker to protect the health and safety of a worker.

The ministry also says one charge has been laid against an unnamed individual for providing negligent advice that endangered a worker.

"We owe it to the families, friends, and loved ones of the victims to ensure something like this never happens again," Labour Minister Monte McNaughton said in a written statement Tuesday.

The partial collapse occurred at a four-storey apartment building that was under construction. Bystander video posted to social media at the time appeared to show survivors scrambling to remove debris.

One person was confirmed killed almost immediately, but it would take several more hours before rescuers were able to determine that a person trapped in the rubble had also died.