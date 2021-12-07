Doug Ford’s Tories extend pandemic paid sick leave to July 31

Pandemic paid sick leave is working well — and is still needed by workers — so Labour Minister Monte McNaughton is extending it to July 31.

The temporary provincial program was supposed to wrap up on Dec. 31, but with the more contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19, McNaughton said it would continue.

“I promised workers that paid sick days would be there throughout this pandemic and we’ll make sure that they’re in place as we battle another wave of COVID-19,” the minister said Tuesday.

“This is good news for workers,” he said in an interview.

As of last week, 235,331 people have used the “worker income protection benefit” since it was launched in April, amid a groundswell of criticism from those who believed the federal paid sick leave scheme was insufficient.

“They’re being used for what they were intended to be used for,” McNaughton said of the provincial program.

“They are being used for parents to get their young kids vaccinated. They’re there for people to get boosters and take time off,” he said.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy budgeted as much as $2 billion for the provincial benefit, but so far it has cost the treasury $80.8 million.

Under Ontario’s plan, workers who lack employment benefits receive up to three days of paid leave — to a maximum of $200 daily — with the provincial government reimbursing businesses for wage costs within two weeks.

McNaughton said most applicants take off about 2.2 days with the majority of claims in Toronto and the regions of Peel and York. The average claim is $157 a day.