Ottawa man charged in ransomware attacks

Police say a 31-year-old man from Ottawa is facing multiple charges in ransomware attacks affecting businesses, government agencies and individuals throughout Canada, as well as cyber-related offences in the United States.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding ransomware attacks that were based in Canada in January 2020.

The OPP say their cyber operations section, under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch, began a "separate but parallel" investigation with assistance provided by the RCMP's national cybercrime coordination unit and Europol.

During the 23-month investigation, investigators determined an individual was responsible for numerous ransomware attacks affecting businesses, government agencies and individuals in Canada, as well as cyber-related offences in the U.S.