'May take a couple of years': COVID-19 not going away any time soon says Ontario's top doctor

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health says it may be two years before COVID-19 becomes a seasonal virus like the flu.

“I do see a time we will have low endemic rates and it will turn out to be like influenza or other winter respiratory viruses where there is a seasonality to it, where it does have an intermittent impact on our health care system. And like influenza you need an annual vaccine to protect against it,” said Dr. Kieran Moore. “That may take a couple of years to see that low endemic rate.”

Dr. Moore said there will need to be a global approach to prevent the virus from continuing to mutate. He said only 53 per cent of the population globally has received one dose, a number that will need to improve to stop the spread.

He said Canada will need to continue to monitor the situation internationally to guard against new strains of the virus and to make sure current vaccines and public health measures are effective against them.

As was expected with the arrival of colder weather, cases have continued to rise. Ontario reported 928 cases Tuesday and the seven-day average of new cases climbed to 975, its highest point since June 2.

Rising along with case numbers are hospitalizations. There are currently 165 people being treated for COVID-19 in intensive care units in Ontario’s hospitals. The province has said it can handle between 250 and 300 patients before it would have to start postponing some surgeries.

Dr. Moore said if areas currently being hit harder by the virus — Kingston, Sudbury, Algoma, Windsor — start to reach capacity limits, patients would be moved to other regions that could accommodate them, as the province did during the third wave.

“If necessary, we will have the typical Team Ontario response of the health system where we will move patients to ensure they get the right care at the right time with the right level of expertise across Ontario,” he said. “Ontarians will be provided the right care if they need it.”

Dr. Moore reiterated that the best means of protection is getting vaccinated. He pointed out that an unvaccinated person is at 23 times higher risk of being admitted to an ICU, 13 times higher risk of being admitted to hospital and five times higher of being symptomatic than a fully vaccinated person.

“Our end game is to control it, limit its spread and its impact on our mental, physical, social and economical well-being,” he said.