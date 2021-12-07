Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,162.65, up 301.55 points.)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 60 cents, or 1.9 per cent, to $31.70 on 15.6 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.25, or 2.3 per cent, to $54.98 on 10 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 59 cents, or 9.6 per cent, to $6.73 on 9.9 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 33 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to $23.85 on 9.2 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 14 cents, or 3.7 per cent, to $3.95 on 7.6 million shares.

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Telecommunications. Down six cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $58.82 on 7.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

CIBC (TSX:CM). Up 71 cents to $142.03. CIBC has agreed to pay $125 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that had accused the bank of misrepresenting its exposure to U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities ahead of the financial crisis. Investors launched the suit in 2008 alleging that the bank not only misled the market on the size of its exposure to the U.S. subprime market, but also to the volatility of the related investments. CIBC spokeswoman Nima Ranawana said in a statement that the bank reached a settlement without any admission of liability or wrongdoing, and that the plaintiffs' claims remain unproven. The bank lost an appeal at the Supreme Court of Canada in 2015, clearing the way for the case to go forward, but the settlement was reached before the case made it trial. The lawsuit sought to recover close to $4 billion in damages as part of its allegation that the bank did not properly disclose $11.5 billion in exposure to the subprime market. Plaintiff lawyer Joel Rochon said that while there's compromise on both sides following intense negotiations, he was pleased with the result that brings meaningful restitution for class members and is one of the largest settlements of its type in Canada.