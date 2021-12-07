Toronto's top doctor taking leave of absence

Toronto's top doctor says she's taking a brief leave of absence to undergo surgery to remove precancerous cells.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, who has become a familiar figure in the city since the pandemic hit, shared the news in a written statement Tuesday.

De Villa says she had a routine screening mammogram this summer, which identified precancerous cells.

She says she is scheduled to undergo surgery to remove the cells Wednesday and that any further treatment will be determined after the surgery.