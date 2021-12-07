Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s public health chief, taking leave of absence for medical treatment

Cressy paid tribute to de Villa’s huge efforts to keep Torontonians safe and healthy.

“There are more than 2,600 Toronto Public Health staff who have been working day and night under unrelenting pressure, with the emotional weight of the city on their shoulders, for nearly two straight years — and no more so than Dr. de Villa,” Cressy said.

“There is a deep, deep toll that this pandemic has taken across Toronto Public Health and Eileen has been our rock.”

Tory said in a statement he has no doubt de Villa will make “a speedy recovery and I look forward to continuing to work with her upon her return…

“Her professionalism and balance have been key to Toronto’s progress in fighting COVID-19.”

In her absence, Tory said he was looking forward to working with Lamptey, who briefed the board of health on Monday about the latest COVID-19 situation.

De Villa also attended the meeting Monday and answered questions about the city’s vaccination efforts and other aspects of the pandemic response.

Others responding to the news empathized with the challenge she was facing.

“Sending my best wishes to Dr. (Eileen de Villa) for a successful surgery tomorrow and a speedy recovery,” wrote Coun. Jaye Robinson (Ward 15 Don Valley West), who underwent treatment for breast cancer after being diagnosed in 2019.

Others stressed the importance of de Villa’s message on screening.

Dr. Aisha Lofters, a physician and researcher at Women’s College Hospital and provincial primary care lead for cancer screening at Ontario Health, said family doctors know many people have fallen behind on their cancer-screening tests, including tests for cervical cancer, breast cancer and colorectal cancers.

“Part of that is because the system did shut down — and appropriately so — last year. We’re still very much playing catch-up from that,” said Lofters, adding that it’s time to stop delaying routine testing.

“You can only put stuff on hold for so long before it becomes an issue, and there are people who are very much overdue and we know screening is an effective way of catching cancers early.

“We don’t want to create a whole other epidemic of chronic disease and cancers that are being delayed in their diagnosis.”

Kimberly Carson, CEO of the Breast Cancer Society of Canada, said there was a measurable drop in routine mammograms due to the pandemic, although the full extent of the decrease is not yet known.

“Our message to Eileen is that she did everything right,” said Carson. “She took care of her health, she caught it early; she followed her doctor’s advice. And certainly the Breast Cancer Society of Canada supports early detection. Early detection saves lives.”

