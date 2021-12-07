McGurn has 4 points to lead Knights over Rangers

KITCHENER, Ont. — Sean McGurn had two goals and two assists as the London Knights moved into the top of the Ontario Hockey League standings with a 6-2 win over the Kitchener Rangers on Tuesday.

Antonio Stranges also scored for the Knights, who improved to 17-5-1.

Cody Morgan and Tye McSorley had London's other goals, while Luke Evangelista had three assists.

Carson Rehkopf and Cameron Mercer scored for Kitchener (11-11-0), which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end.