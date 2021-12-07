McGurn has 4 points to lead Knights over Rangers

KITCHENER, Ont. — Sean McGurn had two goals and two assists as the London Knights moved into the top of the Ontario Hockey League standings with a 6-2 win over the Kitchener Rangers on Tuesday.
Antonio Stranges also scored for the Knights, who improved to 17-5-1.
Cody Morgan and Tye McSorley had London's other goals, while Luke Evangelista had three assists.
Carson Rehkopf and Cameron Mercer scored for Kitchener (11-11-0), which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end.
Brett Brochu stopped 29 of 30 shots for the Knights. Owen Flores took over for the final 7:32, stopping five of six shots.
Jackson Parsons, made 23 saves for the Rangers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2021.
By The Canadian Press
KITCHENER, Ont. — Sean McGurn had two goals and two assists as the London Knights moved into the top of the Ontario Hockey League standings with a 6-2 win over the Kitchener Rangers on Tuesday.
Antonio Stranges also scored for the Knights, who improved to 17-5-1.
Cody Morgan and Tye McSorley had London's other goals, while Luke Evangelista had three assists.
Carson Rehkopf and Cameron Mercer scored for Kitchener (11-11-0), which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end.
Brett Brochu stopped 29 of 30 shots for the Knights. Owen Flores took over for the final 7:32, stopping five of six shots.
Jackson Parsons, made 23 saves for the Rangers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2021.
By The Canadian Press
KITCHENER, Ont. — Sean McGurn had two goals and two assists as the London Knights moved into the top of the Ontario Hockey League standings with a 6-2 win over the Kitchener Rangers on Tuesday.
Antonio Stranges also scored for the Knights, who improved to 17-5-1.
Cody Morgan and Tye McSorley had London's other goals, while Luke Evangelista had three assists.
Carson Rehkopf and Cameron Mercer scored for Kitchener (11-11-0), which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end.
Brett Brochu stopped 29 of 30 shots for the Knights. Owen Flores took over for the final 7:32, stopping five of six shots.
Jackson Parsons, made 23 saves for the Rangers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2021.
By The Canadian Press