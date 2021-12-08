No winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for Tuesday's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot.
But one of the draw's four $1 million Maxmillion prizes went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The grand prize for the next draw on Dec. 10 will grow to an estimated $60 million, with six Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each.
By The Canadian Press
