No winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot

News 01:22 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for Tuesday's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot.

But one of the draw's four $1 million Maxmillion prizes went to a ticket holder in Ontario.

The grand prize for the next draw on Dec. 10 will grow to an estimated $60 million, with six Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each.

By The Canadian Press

