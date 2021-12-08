Emma Teitel: Omicron is now in Toronto schools. Doug Ford needs to free up COVID-19 rapid tests before the holidays

“Rapid testing is an important tool in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep our residents safe,” says the city’s busiest person, Toronto Board of Health chair Joe Cressy. “It’s one tool, but an important one. The more widely available and accessible testing is, especially during the holiday season as people gather together, the better.”

Unfortunately they aren’t widely available. What they are (unless you’re a business owner who meets the province’s criteria) is expensive — 40 bucks a pop at a pharmacy.

The provincial government has promised to send schoolchildren home with a box of five rapid antigen tests each for the winter holidays.

But why stop there?

Ontario has several million tests sitting around collecting dust. The province should dole out every last one of them before Christmas. What exactly is the premier waiting for? Even more health-care professionals to declare he needs to move fast on this?

Social media is on fire (as usual) with health-care voices demanding Ontario “release the rapid antigen tests.” Currently a petition penned by Ontario ICU nurse Birgit Umaigba is being shared widely urging Ford to “provide free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to every household in Ontario.”

“Little doubt Omicron will become the next dominant variant,” Toronto infectious disease specialist Abdu Sharkawy tweeted on Tuesday morning. “To prevent a 5th wave of morbidity & mortality, more restrictions, school closures, rapid tests should be made widely accessible. Simple, cost-effective tool.”

A simple cost-effective tool for a lucky few.

As it tends to go in this godforsaken pandemic, two classes of Ontarians are emerging. Those who can afford to shell out hundreds of dollars to keep their pantries stocked with rapid antigen tests and those who can’t.

We should be entering a holiday season in which home testing is free for everyone.

Instead, Ontarians who likely need rapid tests the least are buying them in droves in order to test their loved ones prior to holiday parties hosted in affluent neighbourhoods with high vaccine uptake.

Meanwhile those who need the tests the most — people in low-income communities with low vaccine uptake — are left hoping for the best.

New variant. Same old story.

Emma Teitel is a Toronto-based city columnist for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @emmaroseteitel